Metro Parks: Family-friendly facilities made our holidays even better

I’ve lived in Tacoma for almost 10 years, but am only now experiencing some of the city’s attractions and amenities as the father of a 1 1/2 year old. This holiday season, my wife, daughter and I have been especially thankful for the thoughtfully designed facilities of Metro Parks Tacoma. We’re frequent visitors to the parks near our home and the Point Defiance Zoo, but this past week we paid our first visits to the new swimming pool at People’s Community Center in Hilltop (owned by the city, managed by Metro) and the Nature Center in Central Tacoma.
Both destinations were amazing. Our daughter loved the indoor spray park and lazy river at the People’s Center pool, as well as the turtles and play spaces at the Nature Center. As she grows bigger, we look forward to many visits to Northwest Trek, Fort Nisqually and the STAR Center’s Treetops Playground. Thank you Metro Parks Tacoma for making my family’s holiday break, and the greater Tacoma community, that much better.
