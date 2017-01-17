Donald Trump: Nonsense is not news

Quit treating Donald J. Trump like a quotable person. His history of statements and actions scream of psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellian-ism (the Dark Triad). His illiteracy and incoherence make his quotes worthless, and you need to change how you report this.
His only valuable skill is promoting his brand, and his money has enabled him to be accountable only to his own whims. His nonsense statements apparently seek only attention and praise. Of course, there will always be a few who applaud some of his random thoughts (kinda like that broken clock that’s right twice a day.)
So, reports of his contradictions are not news to me. He’s gained brand exposure without having to say anything meaningful. It’s an unconventional tactic that other political mouthpieces seem to be learning from him. The media needs to adapt and remain effective in making us readers aware.
Nonsense from a nonsensical person is not news. Perhaps you can start with reporting “DJT said nothing coherent, again, today”. A concerted response like that might improve how and what he communicates.
Until that happens, all we can rationally access him on are his actions: his choice of staff, for now; his presidential decisions to come.
