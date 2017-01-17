Immigration: Liberals need to learn the definition of illegal

It pains me that we have such a significant “feel good” liberal segment of our society that still does not comprehend the simple word illegal, i.e. ‘against the law’.
It should be unnecessary to state the obvious, but there is virtually no other country in the world where one can cross the border, set up residence, accept financial aid, produce progeny, and not expect to be arrested, shot, or simply disappear in the night.
We do not need multimillion dollar retention centers on this side of border walls; what we need is a larger fleet of buses to send those crossing the border illegally back across the same day.
There is already a significant portion of our society homeless and we do not need to exacerbate that by importing more people. Besides, I cannot understand why anyone would try so hard to join a dumbing-down society that already cannot seem to go about daily routines without constant distractions of social media and/or their drug du jour.
