Trump and the GOP: We must fight the change they represent

In the “land of the free and home of the brave,” change has come. For children with pre-existing conditions, change has come. For seniors depending on Social Security and Medicare, change has come. For Mother Earth, change has come.
For Dreamers, and all young people who hope for a brighter, more just future, change has come. For those whose ideas, religion, country of origin, gender, color of skin, or sexual preference is different from what “they” say is good and proper, change has definitely come.
The “pursuit of happiness” will now be exchanged for a struggle for the meager scraps that fall from the table of the 1 percent, and those scraps will be meted out at their discretion. The will of the people will disappear into the mist of history, and we will have a form of government we do not recognize.
But, if we are determined to stand and fight for “government of the people and by the people and for the people,” just as so many have before us, it “will not perish from the earth.”
It’s up to us. It’s in our hands.
