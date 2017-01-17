MLK Day: Call to action for a unified Tacoma

Re: “MLK speakers: Remember the past, but fight for the future,” (TNT, 1/17).
The warmth and joy in the Tacoma Convention Center for the MLK Celebration was tangible. You could feel it seep deeply into your soul. All were welcome there.
The words of Carol Mitchell, echoing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., poured out like water to the thirsty, waiting to drink. Among a host of articulate political leaders from both sides of the aisle came not only MLK’s words and wisdom but a very real call to action.
In our divided world, Tacoma can be that iconic “city on the hill.” We can be innovative and go beyond borders and help everyone feel like they belong.
We can be unified amidst our diversity. We don’t all have to be the same, we don’t have to look the same or believe the same creeds or even vote the same.
We don’t all have to agree on everything, but respect and kindness and welcome can rule. Mitchell said: “Love goes beyond borders. Love even goes beyond political party.”
The faded MLK quote taped by my kitchen sink has come alive in a new way. ‘”Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
Lets get building.
