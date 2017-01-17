Trump: He and his cabinet headed for chaos

As I learn more about the nominees for cabinet positions made by President-elect Trump, I am struck by the fact that the positions of the people named are in opposition to the goals and policies of the departments to which they were named.
What is the purpose of these nominees being out of accord with the departments? What is the end goal of the proposed shaking up all the intelligence agencies? What will Trump do when the whole government is in chaos?
Will we still have a free press six months or a year from now? It is the only tool we have to see through the clouds of chaos, fear and confusion being sown.
We the people cannot afford in money, pain, poverty, death and suffering to do anything less than loudly, vigorously and persistently voicing our opposition to what Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican Senate are doing.
