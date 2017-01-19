Inauguration: Shame on those who played hooky

On Friday, there was a peaceful transition, or a passing of the baton, to a new presidential administration. Many senators and Congress members attended, but there were several who boycotted the ceremony.
Shame on each and every one of you, including local Democratic Congressman Adam Smith. You may not agree with President Donald Trump, but you do represent the people of your districts and some of those constituents did vote for Trump.
Shame on each and every one of you who have taken an oath to defend and represent your districts and then ignored the transition. You all are acting like some 5-year-old child throwing a tantrum because you didn’t win a prize for mediocre behavior.
For shame. Where are the adults?
Comments