Trump: He'll be trustworthy with our money

For the first time in eight years, I will be writing a check to the federal government with a feeling of optimism.
At last, I can be confident that the money will not be given to a failing company like Solyndra. Nor will it be given to Iran’s continuing effort to develop its nuclear capability or sponsor terrorist organizations.
If I could earmark my contribution to the IRS, I would prefer that my dollars be spent assuring the people in the military are well paid and properly equipped. This is what will keep us free.
Comments