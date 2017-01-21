Letters to the Editor

January 21, 2017 6:29 PM

Trump: He'll be trustworthy with our money

James D. Petersen, Lakewood

For the first time in eight years, I will be writing a check to the federal government with a feeling of optimism.

At last, I can be confident that the money will not be given to a failing company like Solyndra. Nor will it be given to Iran’s continuing effort to develop its nuclear capability or sponsor terrorist organizations.

If I could earmark my contribution to the IRS, I would prefer that my dollars be spent assuring the people in the military are well paid and properly equipped. This is what will keep us free.

Letters to the Editor

