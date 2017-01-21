Letters to the Editor

January 21, 2017 6:29 PM

President-elect Trump: His biggest role will be GOP patsy

Robert Mitchell, Black Diamond

Sorry “liberals.” President -elect Trump will not be impeached. But, he will be unceremoniously be thrown out in four years.

Why? Because Trump will delegate most day-to-day operations to Vice President Pence, while he plays tweet-in-chief. The Vice President and Republican Congress will continue to refuse to give Trump’s supporters what they need, but everything they were told they really wanted.

Trump will be the fall guy and Congress will have satisfied the people they really worry about, not the rank and file Trump supporters. As long as we aren’t in a recession in four years, Republicans might even manage keep their majorities in the House and Senate to boot.

Good deal for the Republicans overall. Not a good deal for President-elect Trump.

