Health care: Reform it at the single-state level first

Many people are dissatisfied with our health care system as it is today. Our government intends to make changes to the system, but this will prove difficult. It is hugely complicated and will be difficult to change, even if there were widespread bipartisan support, which is not the case.
No attempts should be made to repeal or replace the Affordable Care At as a whole. Instead, one state should be selected for change, a state that would be sympathetic working with the federal government to develop a more ideal health care system.
It is easier to work and communicate with 5 to 10 million people than 325 million. After the system has been widely accepted and proven to work well, it can be rolled out to other states. This would be the lowest cost and quickest approach maximizing a potential for success and to the greatest well being of all.
