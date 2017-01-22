Coal terminal: DNR leader acts boldly on his way out

Re: “Departing DNR boss jolts Longview coal terminal plan,” (TNT, 1/4).
Much thanks to outgoing Washington Public Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark for rejecting the sublease by Millennium Bulk Terminals to make the Pacific Northwest home to the largest coal export facility in North America at Cherry Point .
This would send 44 million tons of dirty coal in uncovered trains along the Columbia River and through dozens of communities. The life cycle of coal is dirty and dangerous from mine to rail to port to plant.
Under a Trump administration we are going to need leaders at state and local levels to make these kind of brave and decisive actions to protect our waters, air and climate.
