President: The Pathology of Donald Trump

Re:” US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign” (TNT, 12/29).
Yes, it has been confirmed by our top national security agencies that Russia did, indeed, mess with our presidential election. The evidence shows that Russia hacked into both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee, then manipulated this data to disclose misinformation only about Hillary Clinton. She was their target.
As reprehensible as this behavior is, it pales in the face of Donald Trump’s decision to deny this occurred. He treats it like “fake news”. My goodness! He will very shortly be our President. We need to rely on him to be in touch with reality, to have the ego strength and maturity to receive important information about national and international concerns, to have our back rather then betray us, to step into the enormous and privileged job of leader of our country with awareness, solid judgment and stability.
I read the tweets Trump sends whenever he experiences a narcissistic wound and I am sickened to realized that my 12 and 14 year old grandsons demonstrate more emotional health, maturity and wisdom then he does. Maybe this will encourage us all to participate more actively in our political process.
