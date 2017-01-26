Trump: This won't be like running a business

The new president will soon discover that running the country is not like running his business. His business is a dictatorship, with him as numero uno. He gives the orders.
The country is a democracy. Sooner or later, consensus is required for action. Never mind the political opposition reminding him of this fact. Because his own party has so many distinct factions, they’ll soon whack his knuckles and probably tie his hands behind his back to keep them off their sacred cows.
His mouth however, will never stop.
Comments