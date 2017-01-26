Firefighter: Society must look after its young adults

Re: “Firefighter’s overdose death raises questions about how he got hired,” (TNT, 1/8).
Ramsey Mueller’s life needs to be an example to us all. While reading the whole story I cried. So many of us could have had the opportunity to help, but we were too late.
This young man had already a big loss in his heart, his brother. He may have had other growing problems that needed to be addressed. Life is just too fast and too short. With young people we have to start early and protect them always.
There is a great danger of going down the path of despair when one feels alone. The system can do so much, but we humans can do much more for others in need, especially young people who are trying to make a life and fend for themselves.150
This article was a great lesson.
Comments