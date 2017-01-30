Obamacare: Reject special interests for greater good

I’m concerned that we are seeing the end to representative democracy as the political parties fail to work together, resulting in the reckless repeal of Obamacare.
Increasingly, a handful of billionaires seems to have more rights and influence to power than millions of Americans. Congress’ attempt to weaken its own ethics rules speaks volumes of what’s happening as public trust decreases.
In the richest country in the world, all citizens must have access to affordable health care as a right. Unraveling that system without any viable replacement will put millions of struggling families at risk.
Congress has no problem spending billions of dollars on massively over-budget defense weapons systems, but does not even make its own citizens health care a fiscal priority. At some point, politicians must focus on the people’s interests first, rather than the special interests that keep them funded and in office. To whom they are beholden?
I believe there will be a tipping point where citizens get tired of empty promises, resulting in an effort to take back our democracy.
