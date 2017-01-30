Education: Property tax hikes not fair way to fund it

Re: “Schools must override all else in 2013 Legislature,” (TNT editorial, January 2013).
Four years ago, the state was chastised by the TNT editorial board for not performing its “paramount duty…to make ample provisions for the education of all children residing within its borders.” That spelled out the overriding obligation of the legislative and executive branches.
Now here we are still kicking the can while the Legislature puts another Band-Aid on its main obligation. We know that, due to the Legislature’s inaction on the “levy cliff,” school districts are preparing one last levy to hold them over until the 2017-18 school year -- another tax that property owners must pay.
We have also heard of a “swap,” whereby the state would increase property taxes it collects for schools and districts would be required to decrease their levies accordingly. The state tax would start immediately, whereas school district levies could take several years to dissolve.
If a tax should be initiated to pay part of the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision (and for mental health), it should be an income tax or at least a sales tax so that everyone pays for it.
Comments