Politics of pregnancy: The war on women

As a man and an American, I ask how can my country allow a war on women to rage on? How can we accept being told that men can decide what a woman will be allowed to do if she becomes pregnant by a man? Women’s bodies are within the purview of men, men who are not doctors, men who never met the women, and care not how policies they enact affect their lives.
Men are in control because they are elected men. Let these men live by their own chosen code, but they should keep their self-righteous hands off free American women. Free women have the right to control their own bodies.
I write this in memory of my mother, two deceased wives and all of the women of America.
