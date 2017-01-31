Morality: Trump's sins pale next to Bill Clinton's

Re: “Trump supporters lost moral ground,” (TNT, 1/16).
I really have to wonder about this letter writer who stated we have lost the right to criticize other countries over the treatment of women since the election of Donald Trump.
Has she never heard the name Monica Lewinsky? You might remember her better as “that woman,” as President Bill Clinton described her at the grand jury hearing. Or maybe she will recall Hillary Clinton referred to Lewinsky as “a narcissistic loony tune.”
Can it be possible she has never heard of the infamous blue dress and the cigar? Or Paula Jones, who made charges concerning President Clinton and settled out of court for a nice sum? Or Kathleen Willey?
If you want to talk about the treatment of women, first see if your own house has a glass ceiling. You might change your mind. Trump did the talk, Clinton did the walk.
Personally, I felt we lost our rights to criticize when Ted Kennedy swam away and left a young girl to drown without attempting rescue. How is that for morality?
