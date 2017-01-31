Climate Change: Global temps set another record

Re: “Earth sets hottest year record for third straight time” (TNT, 1/19).
Of the 10 top industrial economies in the world, only two – the United States and Russia – do not have either a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system to combat the perils of increasing greenhouse gases. Ninety-seven percent of climate scientist are convinced that human-caused global warming is occurring. Per the article,”Temperatures are heading toward levels that many experts believe will pose a profound threat to the natural world & to human civilization.”
Citizen’s Climate Lobby, an international non-partisan grassroots organization proposes a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend program which studies show would reduce greenhouse gas emissions 52 percent below 1990 levels within 20 years. In 2008, British Columbia introduced a similar program which has reduced carbon emissions; last year, all of Canada adopted a similar measure.
With a new president who considers climate change a “hoax,” a view shared by others in his Cabinet, it is time that we citizens create the political will to legislate a revenue-neutral price on carbon.
