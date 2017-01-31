Finalists for City Council: Wanted: fiduciary responsibility

It was disappointing to read the statements of the finalists for the open City Council position and find that none stated the importance of a financial responsibility to the citizens of Tacoma.
The city has built several Welcome to Tacoma signs at a cost in excess of $15,000 each. We have a homeless crisis where that money could be better spent. Where is the fiduciary responsibility of the council members?
Some said that they would hit the ground running, but I would rather that they came with a firm grip on the city’s wallet.
