Immigrants: Homegrown citizens are more dangerous

President Trump has now acted on an another campaign promise, a temporary halt on immigration from a few Muslim countries. No immigrants from any of these countries have been involved in terrorist acts in this country. The 9/11 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia, which was not on the ban list, the Boston Marathon bomber was not from any of these counties, the shoe bomber was from England.
I do not see immigrants in our homeless camps, panhandling on our street corners or in our state prison system, and I am sure I will not see them in the proposed safe heroin injection site in Seattle. But I do see a lot of homegrown folks in those places.
I doubt there were many immigrant trigger pullers involved in the 570 odd murders committed in Chicago last year. Is Trump going to ban Chicago residents from leaving to find refuge from the insanity of the Windy City?
Comments