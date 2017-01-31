Letters to the Editor

January 31, 2017 12:45 PM

Trump: First 10 days show pattern of bullying

Lucinda Wingard, Gig Harbor

I think we expect our public schools to watch for and correct anti-social behaviors such as the following:

▪  Holding up another person to public ridicule. (President Trump most recently: “I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears.”)

▪  Menacing a person with bodily or economic harm (Nikki Haley at the United Nations:“For those who don’t have our back, we’re taking names,” and White House spokesman Sean Spicer: “Get with the program or…”)

▪  Assembling a mob and directing them to do the same.

▪  Isolating, de-legitimizing, or dehumanizing others with falsehoods.

▪  Refusing to apologize and blaming all mistakes or bad consequences on others.

So what’s a teacher, principal or parent to do these days? I’m embarrassed beyond words.

