Trump: First 10 days show pattern of bullying

The News Tribune's All Area high school football team

Video: Tianna, Tiarra Brown taking Bethel basketball to new heights

Highlights: Luke Lovelady dominates, dad gets milestone win as Life Christian rolls past Ilwaco

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

Logging plan unpopular with neighbor of YMCA's Camp Colman

Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

Be patient, drivers. I-5 work making progress

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:42