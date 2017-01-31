Trump: First 10 days show pattern of bullying

I think we expect our public schools to watch for and correct anti-social behaviors such as the following:
▪ Holding up another person to public ridicule. (President Trump most recently: “I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears.”)
▪ Menacing a person with bodily or economic harm (Nikki Haley at the United Nations:“For those who don’t have our back, we’re taking names,” and White House spokesman Sean Spicer: “Get with the program or…”)
▪ Assembling a mob and directing them to do the same.
▪ Isolating, de-legitimizing, or dehumanizing others with falsehoods.
▪ Refusing to apologize and blaming all mistakes or bad consequences on others.
So what’s a teacher, principal or parent to do these days? I’m embarrassed beyond words.
