Trump: Choose between country and profit

Without the consent of the United States Congress, the president cannot receive pay or any other forms of benefit from foreign powers. Like treason, there is no statute of limitations on emoluments granted while in office. Donald Trump’s mere divestment of control of his corporations does not resolve the issue. Emoluments transferred to Trump after his presidency would still be unconstitutional.
Before taking office, Trump agreed that a hotel in Batumi Georgia could use his name for a fee, This was a common practice of his. Batumi is known as the Las Vegas of the Black Sea. The Batumi project stalled in bureaucratic red tape until Trump was elected. A foreign state allowing a project he profits from to go forward seems included in the phrase “any kind whatsoever.” Although some may argue using the “alternative facts” clause that it is constitutional.
Neither a blind trust nor transfer of the control and ownership of his assets resolves his problem of conflicts of interest and emoluments. As long as Trump remains attached to his property, it will be as difficult for him to pass the through Emolument Clause as it would be for a camel to pass though the eye of a needle.
