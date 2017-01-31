Politics: Ambrose gives pass to GOP

Re: “How Trump can make America great again.” (TNT, 1/19).
I noticed that columnist Jay Ambrose gave a very myopic view in his piece regarding the challenges President Obama faced in his two terms.
Ambrose chose not to address the Republicans’ opposition of Obama and their stated mandate to make him a one-term president. This left him little choice but to enact executive orders to achieve the people’s business.
The Republicans allowed America to lose its A-plus Moody rating when they shut down the government.
The American people have a 15-minute attention span and our politicians use that effectively. So Ambrose, I understand your partisan approach to blame Obama for all that happened during his eight years, but to give the Republicans a pass is a disservice to your readers.
I am grateful that the The News Tribune printed an excellent editorial, “Content of character will be legacy of 44th President,” to counter Ambrose’s partisanship.
