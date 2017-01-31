Drugs: Industry buys influence with senators

Re: “Murray, Cantwell ‘no’ votes tough pill to swallow,” (TNT editorial, 1/22).
The editorial board correctly took our senators to task for casting ‘no’ votes on allowing us to buy prescription drugs from Canada. Neither senator asked my view; they only ask for my vote every 72 months.
Big Pharma donates tens of thousands of dollars to their reelection campaigns, so these companies have purchased influence.
The red herring of “drug safety” is ludicrous, as Canadian longevity is 82.2 years against 79.3 years for the United States. Canada does not have a drug safety problem. Also, I can buy foreign food locally.
Here’s a dark thought: If we achieved Canadian longevity, Social Security would be stressed and our senators would have to find more money for that system.
Comments