Letters to the Editor

January 31, 2017 3:44 PM

Trump: How America can correct this mistake

Jim Burket, Tacoma

In golf you can take a “mulligan” if you’ve made a bad stroke. In a video game you can restart a new game to try to improve your performance. In politics Congress can implement an impeachment to remove a person unsuitable for the job.

After one week with president No. 45, it is clear to most people in the U.S. and around the world that America has made a mistake. To demonstrate to everyone that our democracy is strong and is capable of correcting its mistakes, members of Congress should steel their will and vote for impeachment before our nation’s soul is irretrievably lost.

