Illegal immigration: Serious impact on voting

Forget the popular vote for a moment. Illegal immigrants are counted in a state’s population figure and in turn influence the number of representatives a state has in Congress, as well as the number of votes a state has in the Electoral College.
Roughly a quarter of our country’s illegal immigrants reside in California, and as a result California has an additional six representatives in Congress and thus an additional six electoral votes. This is the result of not only counting Illegal immigrants along with other non-citizens, such as foreign students, in the census, but in effect treating them as legal citizens.
This gives California additional voting power that usurps such states as Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana. California has more voting power in selecting our president and influencing legislation than is justified.
Is this why Jerry Brown trumpets California as a Sanctuary State? While counting illegal immigrants in the census may be appropriate, treating them as legal citizens is not.
