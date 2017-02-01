Refugees: What happened to our valued melting pot?

When I went to school, we were taught that America was the melting pot of the world and we took pride in that label. Now our new president has signed an order saying that individuals from seven countries cannot come back into the U.S. He’s vowed to get rid of the terrorists.
I don’t think these actions are very presidential. He’s completely ignored the fact that a huge number of the terrorists claiming ties to ISIS are already here and are American citizens who may or may not have any blood ties to those seven countries.
Trump keeps saying we are going to make America great again. We’ve always been great, and he’s doing his share to divide the country.
