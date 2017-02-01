Protests: Thugs detract from legitimacy

In the 1960’s, the country watched peaceful protests for civil rights and anti -Vietnam movements. Police mistreatment of the protesters won the public opinion for the protesters.
Today, when I see violence and destruction during protests of causes that need to be addressed, I get so furious because I know the response won’t further the cause of these protesters. In promoting causes for the rights of minorities, women, etc., protesters need to change the minds of people who are undecided. When violence occurs, people won’t want to join that cause.
We have seen many things happen lately with good reason for people to take to the streets to let our public officials know where we stand. We need to let Congress and the world know that the majority of Americans are opposed to a totally immoral person becoming the head of our country, and that we want all people to be treated with dignity and fairness.
We can only win our fight if protests are carried out with peace and dignity. Therefore the anti-Trump, black rights and immigrant rights protesters need to find a way not to allow violent people to join their protests.
