Russian hacking: Who hacked whom?

The Russian hacking narrative begs the question, “Who left the door unlocked?”
Who indeed. Perhaps an inquiry into the death of Seth Rich, Democratic National Committee staffer, might cast beam on it. Wikileaks has offered a monetary reward for information leading to Rich’s killers. Follow the money to find the leak.
My best information tells me that no American polling places are connected to the Internet. This means Russians had no direct access to our polls. So who did?
No one but voters and those charged with responsibility to count the votes.
It appears that Trump played by the rules and ran the table.
