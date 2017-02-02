Bigotry: Religious leaders take firm stand

On behalf of Temple Beth El and the greater Jewish community, I wanted to thank the Christian leaders in Pierce County for the advertisement that appeared in the News Tribune on Christmas Day standing with our community and others who have been attacked through words and deeds both during and since the presidential campaign.
It is encouraging to know that so many Christian faith leaders understand the importance of living their faith by taking such public stands against hatred and bigotry.
I and my community stand with these leaders in this endeavor to stand up to hatred and look forward to working with them and their congregations on specific efforts to promote peace and justice in our city, state and world.
(Bruce Kadden is rabbi of Temple Beth El in Tacoma.)
