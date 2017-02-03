Inauguration: Veterans denied a chance to watch it

I am a Vietnam War veteran and wanted to watch the new president get sworn in last week. But I had to go to American Lake VA hospital to see a doctor.
While sitting in the podiatry waiting room, about six or eight veterans were watching our new president get inaugurated when a nurse came in and said she was going to change the station because someone did not want to listen to him. When the rest of us told her to leave the channel where it was, she turned it off.
It is a shame that the men and women who fought and saw friends die for this country cannot watch our new president get sworn in because of one person who did not vote for him.
God help President Trump.
