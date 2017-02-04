Tacoma: Don't turn busy street into park

Re: “Near-tragic walk to school puts family at heart of North 21st Street debate,” (TNT, 11/17).
I’d like to provide input on the proposed plan this Tacoma street. I’ve driven that street for more than 30 years and it was no surprise to learn of additional traffic expected in the years ahead — especially as Point Ruston develops.
So, I was aghast when a proposed solution to more cars was to reduce four lanes to two. Isn’t that the exact opposite of what is needed to ease congestion?
Also, ditch the idea of making 21st a lovely walking promenade. Tacoma has plenty of quiet streets and beautiful parks for walkers. No one wants to walk in the path of exhaust fumes if they can avoid it.
