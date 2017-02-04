Women's march: Why overlook white male concerns?

Across the country and around the globe, women poured into the streets Sunday following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The rally was overtly touted as focused on women’s rights, although organizers and speakers loudly supported the GLBTQIA communities also. Immigrants and racial minorities were represented and supported, as well.
No effort was made to include straight, white working males, although one would think that demographic also has an interest in the issues of the day - an interest in promoting gender and racial equality, along with diversity and open-mindedness. There were no speakers representing that group that I could see.
If there’s a core reason why the Democrats lost the White House last year and have been shellacked in Congress, it’s an inability to appreciate and address the problems faced by straight, white,middle class, working households and an unwillingness to extend inclusiveness to that core demographic.
Ironically, then, the rally demonstrated why Trump got elected.
