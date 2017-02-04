Railroad crossing: More safety steps unnecessary

Re: “It’s time for safety measures at McCarver rail crossing,” (TNT, Matt Driscoll column, 1/24).
Regarding the outcry for improved safety considerations at the crossing where McCarver meets Ruston Way, there already are barber pole barriers, signs that warn of two tracks, flashing red warning lights and obnoxiously loud train whistles at the crossing to warn pedestrians and cars of approaching train traffic.
These are redundant and absolutely adequate safety provisions. What else is needed to protect us from our own inattention? Elementary school crossing guards?
I don’t want to seem to be cold or unfeeling for those who have lost loved ones, but honestly, at some point, don’t we have to accept responsibility for our actions?
