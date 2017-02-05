Drugs: High costs burden fixed-income households

“Murray, Cantwell ‘no’ votes tough pill to swallow,” (TNT editorial, 1/22).
People on fixed or limited incomes at times must choose between taking their meds or the essentials of living, such as rent, food or a gift for a loved one’s birthday. There is zero budget for gas to drive to Canada to buy cheap drugs, then drive back.
Both Washington state senators have voted in another example of “my throne of power” supersedes what is best for the American people. Health care is a big business, but it is shrouded in a fog and has a sacred cow aura. Many areas of health care are impersonal. Why is the cost of an X-ray a secret until you get the bill?
Our government has a huge financial cost in all areas of health care. Profit-driven compaines that provide drugs or bandages in a hospital seem to have no one asking: why that price? Our health system is an endless maze
of good, poor or abusive laws, penalties, accountability and access.
If someone in Congress could vote yes on improving the way business is done, we would all benefit.
