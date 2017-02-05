Patriotism: Following Trump is not the formula

Who are the new patriots today? The people who think that you have to speak and act as crudely as President Donald Trump to be trusted? The people who think that having massive wealth and paying no tax is justified? The minority who are now deciding the fate of the majority?
The call to true patriots has never been louder. We can’t normalize Trump’s character and policies with our silence. If we believe in the principles of our democracy, we must continue to speak out.
There can be no trust for any leader who doesn’t subscribe to truth, who doesn’t read and understand our own history, and who spreads false news and conspiracy.
