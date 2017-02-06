Trump: His actions prompt prayer

I have been (reluctantly) watching the news on TV and reading the newspapers with special interest as to how the new Donald Trump administration is working. The more I see and hear, the more worried I am about our future.
Recently I heard that Trump telephoned the prime minister of Australia. The expected one hour call lasted 25 minutes, with Trump hanging up on the other leader!
In the short time he has been president he has alienated our allies, warned countries that don’t like us, insulted other religions, minorities, etc. He has also fired people for offering an opinion or other method.
Lord, help us! Amen.
