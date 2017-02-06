Trump: No true friend of forgotten Americans

Is there any doubt that President Trump is very ill-prepared for this job? He has ticked off historically loyal allies. His proposed secretary of education knows little about public school education, including that these schools are obligated to educate all children residing in the United States. His secretary of state was president of Exxon, which has the exclusive rights to drill oil in the Russian Arctic.
Trump is definitely in bed with corporations which do not wish to disclose their dealings with foreign governments, as he has just proposed. He wants to destroy the Dodd-Frank Act, which attempts to keep corporations and financial institutions honest. And we have no idea with whom he personally has dealings, as he has not disclosed his income taxes nor financial dealings.
Yes, he is just the person we want who will protect the “forgotten Americans.” We have already been forgotten, and it only took two weeks.
Sharon Hodgins, Lake Tapps
Comments