Voters: Pay attention, stay informed

Sure, we Americans need a better deal, and that “we” includes immigrants and minorities, not just low-wage white folks. But we also need to be informed, because the person just elected by the electoral college system deceived voters; he has a track record of ripping off employees, students, investors, contractors and he is now filling his cabinet with people who will do the exact opposite of what we wanted.
The incoming Labor Secretary is anti-labor, most are millionaires/billionaires, and not of the Bill and Melinda Gates variety. Republicans don’t help the middle class--it’s not what they do.
Please, pay attention to the mainstream news, get a feeling for what is going on, inform yourself and vote wisely. If you survive the next four years.
Comments