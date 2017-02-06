Pam Roach: County Council's bully pulpit

Pam Roach’s history as a bully was documented, clear, and well-known. Her ultimate goal of beefing up her lifetime state pension was obviously her main reason for seeking a seat on the Pierce County Council. Yet the uninformed voters of Pierce County voted her onto the Council anyway. (Shame on them.) Now – not even one full month into her term – she is showing Pierce County exactly what she is: A mean, angry bully, plain and simple.
She has brought the same loud and vulgar behavior that characterized her years in Olympia to the Pierce County Council. Belittling staff members, fighting with colleagues, and doing her best to intimidate others with her loud voice and irrational demands. The News Tribune editorial on January 26th states, “If she’s this disrespectful to staff in public, we shudder to think what happens behind closed doors.”
Well, we know. It’s all in the record of her 26 miserable years in the State Senate.
Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson: protect council staff and Pierce County constituents from this bully.
