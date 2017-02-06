News coverage: Bird life over human life?

Do the recent events of two major marches, as reported in the News Tribune, indicate bias or just boredom?
For the Women’s March: a full front-page spread on Jan. 22, along with a full back-page spread, with several large pictures. For the March for Life: A small insert at the bottom of the Jan. 28 front page stating, “Pence Addresses March for Life” with small picture of the vice president and a reference to a short article inside.
Also on this front page, there was an article, “Gulls dying near port and biologists don’t know why,” with a good size picture.
Have we become so callous to human life in the womb that seagulls dying has more coverage then the annual March for Life?
