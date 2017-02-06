Letters to the Editor

February 6, 2017 6:28 PM

News coverage: Bird life over human life?

Richard Smith, Tacoma

Do the recent events of two major marches, as reported in the News Tribune, indicate bias or just boredom?

For the Women’s March: a full front-page spread on Jan. 22, along with a full back-page spread, with several large pictures. For the March for Life: A small insert at the bottom of the Jan. 28 front page stating, “Pence Addresses March for Life” with small picture of the vice president and a reference to a short article inside.

Also on this front page, there was an article, “Gulls dying near port and biologists don’t know why,” with a good size picture.

Have we become so callous to human life in the womb that seagulls dying has more coverage then the annual March for Life?

