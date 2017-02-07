Presidential promises: More of Trump's lies

President Donald Trump. It is hard to have these words spoken together. In his first weekend as president, he told at least two lies.
One was at CIA Headquarters, when, standing in front of the stars of the fallen, he proceeded to lie that he never spoke ill of the CIA. Folks, this is on tape.
Another lie was about the crowd at the inauguration, which was definitely smaller than the crowd for the women’s march on Saturday. Taken alone, these lies don’t mean much. But remember George W. Bush’s lie about weapons in Iraq. That turned into a big deal.
Remember that Donald Trump, when caught in a lie, does not even admit it. He said in the campaign, and in a debate, that he was going after Hillary Clinton. He backed down after the election, because he knows there is nothing to go after.
The Americans who are hurting the most voted for Trump because they thought they had a chance with him. That is the most vile set of promises he made. It is obvious that his idea of draining the swamp is letting the poor suffer even more.
