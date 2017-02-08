Trump: Self-esteem issues seem to drive him

President Trump needs to accept that tweeting and insulting people who do not like you or who do not agree with you is childish. It is not presidential.
There are more than 8 billion people on the planet. News flash, they are not all going to like you or agree with you. So what! It does not matter what others think. It only matters what you think about yourself.
Clearly Trump has many issues with self-esteem. He needs to grow up. Why is it too much to ask for him to be a mature, responsible 70 year old adult?
God, please save us. We must get rid of the Electoral College.
