Border wall: Seven reasons to let the Chinese build it

Building President Trump’s border wall need not be a complicated problem. Contract with China to build it, for the following reasons:
▪ They have 2,000 years experience building solid walls in remote areas.
▪ Chinese walls are too high to mount with a ladder, too thick and solid to blow up.
▪ They are too well engineered to fall down or tunnel under.
▪ They can be built by a few million Chinese who need not be documented and can be screened in China to make sure the founder of their religious belief system is not Mohammed.
▪ The undocumented Chinese who built our western railroads (who weren’t killed or died under abominable working conditions) stayed on to become valuable and productive citizens who added the value of their culture to the American Experience.
▪ Since skilled construction workers are in short supply in the Southwest (see TNT article,1/29), the Chinese workers will probably work a lot cheaper that our own undocumented construction workers.
▪ With China as the prime contractor, it would be very easy for one of Trump Enterprises’ hundreds of shell corporations to receive even a modest kickback without being noticed by the FBI.
