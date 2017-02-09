County Council: Don't allow Pam Roach's abusive habits

Re: “Don’t allow Pam Roach to keep up abusive habits” (TNT, 1/24).
Not a full month into the year and newly elected Pierce County Councilwoman Pam Roach has already given voters a sample of just what kind of person we have elected to chair vital committee meetings.
In a period when national politics are dogged by stagnation, we have elected a woman who, although qualified on paper to take the position, lacks the grace and moderation an effective committee chair needs.
Roach seems to assume she’s is in the position of autocratic leadership, instead of the person tasked with the effective flow of meetings. Her unwillingness to allow other council members more than 10 seconds to speak without her own thoughts being interjected is not becoming of the position and not an effective strategy for bipartisan progress.
I was of the understanding that we were tired of gridlock and totalitarianism. Perhaps bullying is the way we wish to accomplish things in 2017 and beyond? If so, count me out.
