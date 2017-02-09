Immigration: Don't play into the jihadists' hands

The Islamic State and Al Qaeda must be ecstatic. They’re not satisfied just having us Americans scared of terrorists; they have also succeeded in dividing our country further and making Donald Trump’s administration, instead of themselves, appear to be the “bad guys.”
I would like to hear moderate Muslim leaders openly admitting that the radical groups within Islam, rather than Trump, are at fault for giving their religion a bad name. It is those groups and others who don’t speak out against radicals who are the cause of religion becoming an issue in immigration.
Let’s not play into their hands.
