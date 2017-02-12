Letters to the Editor

February 12, 2017 6:46 PM

Energy: Dam opponents send letter to Trump

Jack Congrove, University Place

Opponents of dams on the Lower Snake River want them removed to help with salmon runs. If the choice is between the fish and cheap renewable energy, that is easy. I choose cheap renewable energy. If they want to save the salmon, stop catching them..

