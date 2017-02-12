Football and politics: Russell Wilson should love Trump

Re: “Wilson on Trump: ‘It’s already crazy,’” (TNT, 2/1).
Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson says his Christian faith says to love everyone. That’s true, so where’s your love for President Donald Trump? He is protecting you and all Americans by choosing a Supreme Court judge who will protect your Christian rights.
Those rights would have been changed with a liberal judge, which Hilary Clinton said she would have appointed. Liberals believe in the realigning of the constitution to today’s times. That’s not why our founding fathers wrote it.
That’s also why 80 percent of evangelicals voted for Trump. Not because they particularly liked him, but they wanted their rights protected.
Russell, the election is like a football game. One team wins and one team loses. Clinton lost and Trump won. We need to move on and accept the results. It’s our job to get behind the president and love him.
President Obama is not coming back. Just as the play in the Seahawks’ last Super Bowl was not brought back.
Comments