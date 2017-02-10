Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 6:51 PM

Trump presidency: Politics or show business?

Robert W. Bernier-Strnad, Tacoma

I am not a Donald Trump fan. I am one of those who said: “He can’t be serious.” “He won’t run.” “He can’t be nominated,” and now, “Oh, my God.”

During the campaign , after the election, and even now, I have watched and followed this whole fiasco as a comedy-reality show. I watched news channels, read articles that I never would have bothered with before. I was looking for comedy relief.

Slowly, I realized that maybe this presidency is a non-comedy reality show, and the real point of the show is to get the public involved. The post-inaugural women’s march demonstrates that political awareness has come to the forefront.

Is it possible that the reason for this reality show is to slap us into reality?

I still watch all the news outlets and think Trump is a mental case; however, I feel that there are more people seeing how this country’s politics work, and they have a better understanding of the value of their personal involvement.

I am still looking for the comedy relief. But now it is tempered with the concept that maybe, just maybe, this administration could be an “alternative” reality show.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos