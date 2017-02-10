Trump presidency: Politics or show business?

I am not a Donald Trump fan. I am one of those who said: “He can’t be serious.” “He won’t run.” “He can’t be nominated,” and now, “Oh, my God.”
During the campaign , after the election, and even now, I have watched and followed this whole fiasco as a comedy-reality show. I watched news channels, read articles that I never would have bothered with before. I was looking for comedy relief.
Slowly, I realized that maybe this presidency is a non-comedy reality show, and the real point of the show is to get the public involved. The post-inaugural women’s march demonstrates that political awareness has come to the forefront.
Is it possible that the reason for this reality show is to slap us into reality?
I still watch all the news outlets and think Trump is a mental case; however, I feel that there are more people seeing how this country’s politics work, and they have a better understanding of the value of their personal involvement.
I am still looking for the comedy relief. But now it is tempered with the concept that maybe, just maybe, this administration could be an “alternative” reality show.
